GOSHEN — Indiana legislators and local leaders Friday reacted to the news of the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court with primarily positive responses, although not everyone was on the same side.
“I’m a little bit stunned,” admitted Healthy Beginnings supervisor Marti Conrad, who had been meeting with clients when the news broke. “I don’t even know what to say. Anything that makes healthcare more difficult to get makes it more difficult for everyone. It just makes reproductive health care harder to get.”
While the direct impact on Indiana’s abortion rights isn’t yet determined, Gov. Eric Holcomb tweeted Friday afternoon that he’s confident changes are in the air.
“I have been clear in stating I am pro-life,” he tweeted. “We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do.”
Republican legislators penned a letter to Holcomb in March, asking that if the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, they meet for special session, rather than waiting until January. Under Indiana law, only the governor can call for a special session.
The Indiana General Assembly already has a Special Session scheduled for July 6 to address the economy. During the session, they have plans to approve refunds to millions of Hoosiers in the hopes to help offset inflation. Holcomb indicated by tweet that he expects during this session “members to take up this matter as well.”
It is currently unknown exactly how prohibitive Indiana’s future abortion law may be, but Indiana Right to Life says their work is not yet done.
“There’s a long way to go when it comes to ensuring that every human life is properly respected, but this ruling will help and for us that is a victory,” said Right to Life Michiana Executive Director Antonio Marchi. “Depending on where one lives, abortion might soon become illegal, but our mission is far from over. We want to make abortion unthinkable.”
Marchi added that Right to Life is taking time to review the ruling’s material and ensure that they understand it. He hopes for peaceful reception of the ruling, calling abortion an “act of violence and frustration against women.”
“I understand that many people might not be happy with it, but continuing the chain of violence is not the appropriate response,” he continued.
Many state and local legislators have issued statements reflecting their thoughts on the Court’s ruling, including Indiana U.S. Senator Mike Braun, a Republican.
“After 50 years, the right to life has finally been returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Braun said in a statement. “I’m excited to see the states take the lead to protect the unborn, and I look forward to crafting a solution that will defend the unborn and save lives.”
U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski also issued a release as well.
“Our prayers have been answered,” Walorski said. “By rightfully restoring the power to the states, the Supreme Court has affirmed the inalienable right to life. As our mission moves to the states, we will not grow weary in doing good. Our commitment to life will march on. As one of the most pro-life states in the nation, Indiana will lead the way in defending the vulnerable, uplifting women and families, and ensuring every child has the chance to achieve the American Dream. Our enduring commitment of life will prevail.”
Her opponent in the upcoming November elections for U.S. House of Representatives Indiana District 2, Paul Steury, D-Goshen, also issued a statement.
“Those who are angry, afraid, or feeling lost are right to be,” Steury said. “Those feelings and the anxiety about what this decision could mean for you, your loved ones, and your communities are warranted. It is as important as ever (sic) that we all stand together to support one another in this moment. I certainly stand with anyone who is struggling with this news…. We need leaders who will protect women. We need a Congress who will codify Roe v. Wade into law, and fight efforts to limit women’s right to choose their own futures.”
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita also provided an opinion.
“My office was honored to assist the attorneys for the State of Mississippi in their preparations to argue the Dobbs case before the U.S. Supreme Court,” Rokita said. “As Indiana’s attorney general, I have devoted much of my time and energy to defending Indiana’s own pro-life laws. With today’s Supreme Court ruling, pro-life states such as Indiana should find it easier to legislate and enforce strong laws that protect lives.
“Even as we expect relief from the burden of spending as much time in court defending our abortion laws, however, we will remain watchful and ready for attempts in Washington, D.C., to codify into federal law the same nationwide legalization of abortion that the court foisted on Americans in 1973. The Supreme Court has delivered a historic win for life, but our fight for unborn children continues in earnest. We will continue working vigorously to protect those little ones and the physical, mental and emotional well-being of their mothers.”
Other opinions include:
State Representative Doug Miller: “We are continuously working in Indiana to further protect life and now the Supreme Court has cleared the way for us to build on those efforts. I look forward to returning to the Statehouse and standing up for life while strengthening our support for pregnant women.”
State Representative Tim Wesco: “The Supreme Court’s decision rightfully returns the question of abortion back to the people of each state. This is an historic day, and one many of us have been praying for God to deliver. After 50 years of Roe, we now have the opportunity to save precious lives and I look forward to heading back to the Statehouse to do just that.”
State Representative Joanna King: “The decision by SCOTUS rightfully returns the question of abortion back to the states, and we have a tremendous opportunity to show that Indiana recognizes and values the sanctity of all life. While it’s too early to know what form any legislation will take, I’m committed to saving the precious lives of the unborn while strengthening our support for new and expecting mothers. As a mom of four, I know it’s critical for families to have access to care and resources to support their child both before and after birth.”