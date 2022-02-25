ELKHART — The 2022 Elkhart Home and Outdoor Expo began Friday.
The event, hosted by the Builders Association of Elkhart County, will run today and tomorrow at the Northern Indiana Event Center, located at 21565 Executive Parkway.
Admission and parking at the event are free, according to a news release. Today the event will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature a number of guest speakers, on topics such as remodeling, interior design and other industry trends, fiber internet, custom homes, construction loan financing and others.
An estimated 48 vendors at 71 booths are expected to take part, including food vendors, and Sunday's event will get started at noon.
For more information visit https://baec.com/elkhart-home-and-outdoor-expo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.