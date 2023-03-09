INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb today released third-party testing results from the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, along with the following statement in a news release:
“Pace Labs has completed and shared the full results of their third-party dioxin testing I had ordered and expedited last week. Initial samples were taken on Saturday morning, March 4, and testing began that same day at their Minneapolis laboratory.
These results indicate that the material tested does not contain any harmful levels of dioxins when compared to acceptable levels established by the EPA. Furthermore, these results demonstrate that the site operator is lawfully permitted to dispose of that material at its site. We have informed the EPA and the site operator of these testing results.
We will have Pace Labs continue to test samples of any future loads that may arrive in Indiana from East Palestine to confirm that none of the material contains harmful levels of dioxins.”
According to the Associated Press, 38 cars derailed and several carrying hazardous materials burned in the wreck. Though no one was injured, nearby neighborhoods in both Ohio and nearby Pennsylvania were imperiled. The crash prompted an evacuation of about half the town’s roughly 5,000 residents, an ongoing multigovernmental emergency response and lingering worries among villagers of long-term health impacts.
About 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site, according to the Ohio EPA.