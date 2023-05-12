SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee and the Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum are once again teaming to sponsor an historical tour of Lake Wawasee Thursday.
Local historian Ann Garceau will narrate the cruise of the lake, highlighting various “Points of Interest” aboard the SS Lillypad II. The program handout is a map of the lake for attendees to follow along.
“This event is always popular so get your tickets early,” a news release stated. “Ann will share her knowledge about historic hotels, events, property owners, restaurants, entertainment venues, boat taxis, marinas, other points of interest and little-known facts as the SS Lillypad proceeds around the shoreline of the lake. Snack food will be provided along with a cash bar.”
Tickets are available online at www.CHQW.org. All tickets must be purchased in advance for the two-hour cruise from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday. Boarding begins at 12:45 p.m. at The Frog Tavern in Syracuse.
If you have questions, contact Debbie at 574-377-7543 or debbie@chqw.org. Chautauqua-Wawasee is a non-profit organization striving to help make Syracuse and the region a great place to visit, live, work and raise a family.