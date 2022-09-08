INDIANAPOLIS (September 8, 2022) — Through its Heritage Support Grants program, the Indiana Historical Society (IHS) awarded more than $50,000 in the second half of 2022 to 12 local historical societies and organizations representing 11 Indiana counties.
The IHS’s Heritage Support Grants program supports local, county and regional historical societies, museums and sites. The grants fund projects that meet high-priority needs in the areas of Collections Stewardship, DEAI (Diversity, Equity, Access, and Inclusion), Sustainability and Planning.
Heritage Support Grants are provided by the Indiana Historical Society and made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The current iteration of the program will award $2.5 million to local historical organizations until 2024. Learn more at www.indianahistory.org/grants.
Friends of the National New York Central Railroad Museum, Elkhart County
The Friends of the National New York Central Railroad Museum received $4,322 to install a new roof for the New York Central 1905 Caboose #19211, helping to prevent deterioration of the inside of the caboose and allowing the organization to better interpret the railroad car’s importance.
Guidelines and applications are available on the IHS website at www.indianahistory.org/grants or by calling the IHS at (317) 232-1882. For more information, visit indianahistory.org or call (317) 232-1882.