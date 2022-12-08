ELKHART — More than a dozen women meet Thursdays at Zion Missionary Church to use their hands and their time to benefit at-risk children.
Started by Nancy Mast, His Helping Hands has been donating handmade blankets to vulnerable and new mothers for nearly 40 years.
“They go to families that are at-risk,” coordinator of the group Mary Alice Hayes explained. “People that are in need mostly.”
His Helping Hands donates quilts to many organizations, including the Crib Store inside the Women’s Care Center, Healthy Babies, CAPS Elkhart, and new this year, the Elkhart City Police and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, for at-risk children.
This year alone far they’ve donated 315 quilts so far, but some years, they donate as many as 500, depending on how many the sewing club can produce. The number is largely contingent on the number of volunteer hands they can garner and how much fabric they can purchase.
While fabric donations may be useful, liaison for the group Marti Johnson said the more beneficial way to give to His Helping Hands is to donate money.
“The cost of everything is going up," Johnson said. "Fabric, batting, everything is costing more.”
In the past, they’d make other items, too, and sell them at bazaars throughout the county to help raise money for blanket materials, but it’s become less lucrative in recent years so donations are needed to keep the program running. Donations of money are preferred to donations of fabric.
“I like to see the quilts that go out look baby-ish, and sometimes people, they can give us all kinds of fabric,” Johnson explained.
On occasion, people have even been known to donate upholstery fabrics, corduroy, and other fabrics they can’t use for baby blankets.
“We take that stuff to the Depot so somebody else can use it,” Hayes said.
For those with fabric to donate, baby prints on flannel or cotton are preferred.
Another thing they’re in need of is more helping hands.
“You don’t necessarily have to sew,” Johnson said.
To make the many quilts, women in the group form an assembly line of sorts, with some women cutting fabric, others knotting yarn, some pin backing and filling, and others sew the parts together.
The club meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. most Thursdays at Zion Missionary Church at 1135 E. Hively Ave., Elkhart.