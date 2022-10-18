Goshen Physicians offering drive-thru flu shots
GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians will be hosting drive-thru flu shot clinics this fall.
These clinics are open to the community for ages 10 and older, according to a news release. The influenza vaccine is free with most insurance plans.
Cash, check and credit card will also be accepted. Self-pay cost is $40 for the low dose and $107 for the high dose. No prior registration is necessary, but participants should bring a photo ID, insurance card and payment method. Parent/guardian signature is required for those under 18.
Drive-thru flu shot clinic schedule:
• Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Urgent Care Goshen Physicians, 2824 Elkhart Rd., Goshen
• Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Goshen Physicians | Parkway at 17, 851 Parkway Ave., Elkhart.
Note, clinics will be held at Goshen Physicians offices, but they are open to anyone — being a current patient is not required. Also, dates and times are subject to change for inclement weather.
Health board to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Health will have a special meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20
The meeting will take place in the Commissioner Conference Room at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., according to a news release.
Local hiring events for nurses
South Bend — American Senior Communities will be holding three clinical hiring events in October.
These events are intended for Qualified Medical Assistants (QMAs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), and Registered Nurses (RNs), according to a news release.
Hiring events will take place at the following:
• Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Rocky River Tap House, 1032 E. University Dr., Granger.
• Tuesday, Oct. 25, 4 to 7 p.m., Five Star Dive Bar, 526 S. Main St., Elkhart.
• Thursday, Oct. 27, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Lauber Co., 504 E. Lasalle Ave., Suite 2., South Bend.
Each event will have seven local ASC community representatives in attendance to meet with potential employees. Anyone interested in attending an event may RSVP by contacting SaraJordan@ASCCare.com or calling 317-707-9142.
For more information on American Senior Communities, go online to ASCCare.com.
Parkview Heath expands virtual initiatives
FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health is expanding its virtual care initiatives at the Parkview Digital Care Center to enhance healthcare throughout the region.
Combining care delivery, technology and support in one centralized location, Parkview’s Digital Care Center is home to its Virtual Health and Virtual Care departments, according to a news release. The Virtual Health department, which offers virtual outpatient care options such as Parkview MyChart and Parkview OnDemand, has been part of the Digital Care Center since 2020.
New to the center is Parkview’s Virtual Care department, which provides 24/7 remote clinical support for all of Parkview’s hospitals. The Virtual Care department is a clinical group of experienced nurses and Virtual Care technicians who monitor inpatients across the Parkview system and play a key role in patient safety, healing and recovery.
Virtual nurses are experienced critical care nurses who perform surveillance of patient data to detect early signs of sepsis development. The virtual nurses notify bedside nurses and providers to initiate sepsis intervention care, which is shown to prevent serious illness or death.
Virtual care technicians are specially trained caregivers who use continuous video monitoring, or virtual sitting, for patients at risk of falling or harm. They can rapidly intervene or redirect patients via the system’s microphones, and they notify staff about concerns or emergency situations.
To respect patients’ rights to privacy and confidentiality, the virtual sitting service is only initiated by a nursing order, and no audio or video is recorded.