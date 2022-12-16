GOSHEN — Join in the holiday cheer this season by helping the City of Goshen decorate a tree in front of the utility building.
An old-timey word meaning “amusement, laughter, and merriness,” city forester and head of Goshen’s new Environmental Resilience Department Aaron Sawatsky-Kingsley, named it the “Mirth” Tree last year, which the idea was spawned.
“It’s basically the embodiment of Christmas spirit,” said Americorps Service Member Shae Dirks. She and another service member Acadia Imhoff helped to gather the materials in order to put together a craft station at Goshen City Hall on Friday in order to encourage others to come out and help them decorate the tree.
“Christmas time is the height of litter and trash and all that,” Dirks said.
City employees and community members came out to the craft station throughout the day to decorate ornaments for the tree, but ornaments made at home or at other locations outside the craft station are also welcome.
“We just wanted to offer this because a lot of people may not have resources,” Dirks explained.
Pine cones, tree cookies, ribbons, acorn shells, cotton balls, scrap fabric, and more can be used to make just about any kind of ornament.
“It is more eco-friendly to, instead of buying new, buy used,” Dirks continued. “It’s kind of that idea of not being a consuming monster. If you think about Christmas, you’re always buying new and buying this and that, and where do all of those things end up? Eventually, they end up in the landfill.”
Anyone is permitted to come to the downtown Mirth Tree to place a homemade ornament from eco-friendly or recycled materials. From Dec. 24 to 27, residents are again invited to the tree to pick one to take home to put on their own tree or save for later.
“You can make one and leave it there, or you can just take one and you don’t have to make one,” Dirks said. “We want to encourage the spirit of giving without expectation.”
The unofficial rules of the Mirth Tree are simple. Refrain from using glass to keep everyone safe, and don’t use glitter as it’s harmful to the environment. Don’t use paper or cardboard, because inclement weather may ruin the material and thus the ornament. Some material ideas include buttons, ribbons, popsicle sticks, wooden beads, sticks, acorns, pine cones and other natural materials. Dirks suggests checking Pinterest for ideas.
“The Mirth Tree is this idea of just slowing down, using what is already at our finger tips — don’t go and buy new and get creative and coming back to the handmade idea. To me, it’s more special if I get something that’s handmade, I treasure that a lot more than something that is bought.”
Not every piece has to be compostable or biodegradable but it should be something that is beneficial by keeping old items out of landfills.
“We pulled together as a team to collect materials,” Dirks explained of the craft station at city hall.
Last year, they made tree calendars and for the project, they went back to the extra unused calendars and removed all the spirals from the calendars, recycled the paper, and straightened them to reuse. They purchased baskets from the Depot
“It’s encouraging a more circular mindset rather than a consumerist mindset,” Imhoff added.