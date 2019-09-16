DR. WALLACE: I don’t suffer from acne or pimples, but I don’t have a clear, smooth complexion. I read in a health magazine that foods high in vitamin E can help your skin become healthy, smooth and clear. What foods contain vitamin E, and why is this vitamin so good for healthy skin? — Anonymous, via email
ANONYMOUS: Vitamin E protects the cells of the body from damage and degeneration, and helps maintain healthy skin. Plant oil found in soybeans, cottonseeds and sunflowers, and products made from them, is the richest source of vitamin E. Nuts, wheat germ and green, leafy vegetables are also good sources. Here is a list of some of the top foods containing high concentrations of vitamin E: almonds, peanuts, oils, avocados, spinach, Swiss chard, butternut squash and sunflower seeds.
DR. WALLACE: My very best friend and I have been close ever since first grade. We are now in the 10th grade. About a month ago, we had a huge blow-up because she thought that I was flirting with her boyfriend. I would talk with him at school when he was by himself, but I had no romantic interest in him. I was simply being a friend to him, as he’s the boyfriend of my best girlfriend. That’s it.
A week after the blow-up, my girlfriend’s boyfriend dropped her, and now she blames everything on me. I’m totally innocent. I wouldn’t go out with this guy if he got down on his knees and begged me. I would not date him in any case, as he’s now the ex of my best girlfriend.
My friend hasn’t talked to me since we had our disagreement over this sensitive matter. When I call her, she either does not answer or quickly tells me that she refuses to talk to me. I still miss my friend, and I don’t know how to get her to talk to me. Do you have any suggestions that may help me? — Saddened by the Situation
SADDENED: Unfortunately, sometimes we just can’t stop a person from jumping to the wrong conclusion, as your best friend has done here. You’ve stated your side of the story, and she refuses to believe you — at least to this point. This is likely because she is still feeling great pain over the breakup and blaming someone else eases her pain a little bit.
It’s unfair, and I know this leaves you hurt, angry and frustrated. All I can say is don’t force yourself on your friend at this point. It won’t do any good. Leave her alone for a while, and start doing things with other friends and acquaintances. Do put out the word through your mutual friends that you very much miss this girl’s friendship, and that you wish you could be there for her, especially during her time of emotional pain. I have a feeling that when her pain subsides and she sees the situation clearly, she may well realize she has hurt a true friend. When that day comes, hopefully she will be mature enough to make amends. Your job for now is to let others know that you understand her pain, you miss her, and you would be open to a reunion of the close friendship the two of you have built together in the past.
