WINONA LAKE — Grace College invites the community to shop at the sixth-annual Night Market Dec. 6 from 2–7 p.m. in the Westminster Banquet Room, 105 Ninth St.
Night Market is an alternative Christmas shopping experience that offers the public a chance to purchase hand-crafted gifts from local and international artisans while supporting charitable causes, organizers stated in a promotion of the event.
“We have over 20 vendors at Night Market this year, some of which are Grace College students,” said Katie Miller, 2019 Night Market coordinator. “I am super excited for this event. It will be cool to see all of the unique items vendors have to sell.”
Since the items being sold are handmade, each has a unique character and story associated with it that make the shopping experience special and memorable, organizers said.
A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to Boomerang Backpacks, an organization that helps fight childhood hunger. Boomerang Backpacks help nourish low-income elementary students by providing backpacks filled with free food for the weekend. In years past, Grace has raised several hundred dollars for Boomerang Backpacks.
For more information or questions about Night Market, email Grace College Director of SERVE Katie Miller at serve@grace.edu. To learn more about Boomerang Backpacks, visit www.boomerangbackpacks.org/.
