GOSHEN — It was coffee, an Egg McMuffin and a conversation that helped save a homeless man’s life and led Jim Ballard to find his passion: helping people suffering from homelessness, mental health issues and substance abuse.
Ballard used to believe the world was black and white, but it was this conversation that helped him realize how complex and gray the world can be. When the homeless man explained to Ballard how an injury had led to him losing his job which caused him to be kicked out and get broken up with, Ballard decided to work with the man to find help.
After setting up the man with Faith Mission, Ballard went on with his career as a police officer in Elkhart until six months later when the previously homeless man visited Ballard at the police station.
“He had gotten his medical issues taken care of, got a new job and got a new girlfriend, so [it was] full circle,” Ballard said.
In 2022, Ballard took on a new job as the city of Goshen’s behavioral health response coordinator. Within this role, he uses social service providers and community partnerships to help with the mental health crises, homelessness and substance abuse struggles.
Ballard said there are about 20 to 30 people in Goshen who are “chronically homeless,” or refuse shelter, and he gets between eight and 14 people a month who need help with mental-health issues.
So far, he has found around 20 encampments in the year he has been the response coordinator. He tries to find them because “one encampment leads to two, two leads to four” and so on.
“That's why we implemented a program to have Jim come on board,” Matt Schrock, Goshen city councilman, said. “That way, we can handle this before it gets out of hand like other cities.”
There were three encampments hidden in the woods of Abshire Park. Off the trails, small, hidden paths led deep into the woods, only being exposed by the stacks of wood and leftover egg cartons.
When Ballard finds an encampment, the homeless people living there aren’t kicked out immediately. Ballard works with them to get help and find shelter. Unless the encampment is an environmental or safety hazard, the police officers give them 48 hours to remove their things.
“After that 48 hours, we just don't pick up everything they have and throw it out,” he said. “The parks department will actually come. They'll inventory any personal property and take it to their facility.”
The homeless are able to pick their property back up after. The police only throw away trash or harmful objects like wet bedding, which can lead to bed bugs.
Alongside being the response coordinator, Ballard serves on Elkhart’s crisis intervention team. He trains officers in de-escalation and addressing responses to mental health.
Ballard said the hardest part of the job is seeing people die. It is hard for homeless people to get through the winter, so Ballard tries to help, but ultimately, it’s up to them if they want help or not.
“I’ve had a few that I’ve done everything possible under my power to help them, to reach out to them, and they’ve died,” he said.
Having good self care is important for Ballard, so he doesn’t take on the weight of the pain around him. He likes to fish and ride his motorcycle. Ballard is the president of the Blue Knights, a motorcycle club for law enforcement.
He said it’s important to have an identity outside of being a police officer, not only for yourself but also to make others feel more comfortable. When Ballard introduces himself to those in help, he tells them to call him Jim. He doesn’t want to be known as an officer because it can make people anxious.
“It's hard to be mad at someone when you know them by their first name,” he said.
Ballard works hard to create a relationship with the people he is working with. He got a call once about a man trying to jump off an overpass. Despite being off duty, he showed up and spoke to the suicidal man, speaking with him and telling him he’d be with him every step of the way toward help.
When the man climbed back over the fence, Ballard gave him a hug and stayed with him until the doctors released him from the hospital.
Goshen city councilman Matt Schrock has seen Ballard in action and said he is a good mediator.
“The way he speaks to them, he is so good and so soft spoken with them,” Schrock said. “There's no anger. He's just a true asset to the police department.”
Schrock recently saw Ballard find shelter for a homeless couple living on the east side of Goshen.
Ballard said the city council and stakeholders in the community have been very supportive of his efforts. He recognizes that homelessness is a community issue and that the homeless are often victims of crime themselves, a reason he wants to get them off the streets.
Ballard has been working with multiple programs to help those struggling in the community from Faith Mission of Elkhart to handing out pamphlets with resources to helping a homeless person get back to family out of state.
“We need to get it out there that I’m available to help,” he said. “If someone is experiencing a mental health crisis or drug use, I can reach out to them ahead of time.”
Though there can be a lot of negativity associated with mental health, homelessness and substance abuse, Ballard has seen success stories and knows it’s possible to get help.
“It’s an ongoing struggle to manage it,” he said. “We’ll never solve homelessness completely, but I feel we have it very well managed.”
On Monday, Ordinance 5158 was passed in Goshen making it unlawful to camp and store personal property on public property. Fines will be issued to those breaking the ordinance. The order was put in place to urge the chronically homeless into shelters.
Ballard knows it will affect the surrounding communities, but he has seen encampments become unmanageable nationwide and wants to help.
Ballard hopes to continue in this job for the next seven to 10 years before retiring. Afterward, he wants to spend time with his wife and his grandchildren.
To learn more, visit thefaithmission.org.