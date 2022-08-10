GOSHEN — There’s a lot going on at the Goshen Theatre and Program Manager Robert Tombari hopes the community will open their eyes to the new Goshen Theatre.
“We love getting people into the theatre that they helped make happen,” Tombari said. “The community members donated the money to make the renovations happen so I always remind them that you have ownership in this theatre too.”
Tombari began in March after the new executive director Susan Visser began in January, over a year after the renovations were completed.
“Everything that the audience sees was completely renovated,” he said.
The renovations cost about $5 million but there’s still more to be done. Backstage areas and technology are up next, including fly system, stage floorboards, projectors, and sound systems estimating $4 million to continue to the technology side.
“These are conversations we’re having internally but we don’t know exactly what we’re going to do,” Tombari said.
The pandemic left the theatre unable to have much of a grand reopening celebration and forced leaders to rebuild programming at a slower pace than preferred, but now, the nonprofit is back on track and looking to do its part in building up the arts in Elkhart County.
“We work for the community and of the community, so when we have the ability to have these engagements for the community and these free events that we’re doing it’s because we want to share the theatre with the community,” Tombari said. “It is a community space… It’s about sharing this space that can be anything you want it to be within reason.”
One of many new additions to the theatre’s programming is an afterschool theatre program for children ages 8-18. The program will teach acting, dance, and voice, and children can sign up for one class or all three of them, which are each presented on different days of the week for 12 weeks per semester.
Tombari said tuition rates for the program are geared at making enough money to keep the programs going, rather than to make money.
“It comes back to the idea of privilege,” Tombari said. “I personally was only able to go into the arts because of the privileged family that I come from and I hate that because I truly believe that arts are for everyone. The arts are everyone — they are not exclusive, they are inclusive. So how do we make it more inclusive? We start by making education accessible to everybody in the area. Arts education should be accessible. We talk about the need and the funding for STEM, but we also forget that music is mathematically-based. You have to make arts education just as important to society as a whole.”
The theatre hosts at least one free movie night per month, participates in First Fridays, and works with the city on a barrage of events. For example, in October, the theatre will help to host a celebration of indigenous peoples along with the city of Goshen.
“My thing is helping make the theatre not just a place you go where you come to see shows but become a regional arts hub,” he said. “Not just for theatre but for movies and dance and arts. I think it’s important for us to do that.”
In October, Tombari will direct the Goshen Theatre’s first paid stage play since it was purchased in 2016. With just six cast members in the show, each cast member as well as all artistic and technical team members will be paid for the first time in the nonprofit’s history, unless they are volunteering extra time. Auditions will be Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 with the performance running Oct. 20 through Oct. 23.
“It’s a national conversation that’s been going on since COVID and I’m very happy that we here at the theatre are starting this conversation here in this area, making sure everybody that is working on these productions that we do can be paid,” he said.
The theatre will also begin hosting independent films once per month as part of a pilot program.
“We’re rebuilding a program that almost didn’t exist,” he said. “When we do “Charlie Brown,” it’s the first show that the theatre has produced internally, like a full theatrical production, that the theatre has produced since it reopened. Not just even since the pandemic. Since the renovation and since the 2014 for Goshen Theatre Inc. when they bought the building. It’s one of what I hope is a few more to come every year, but we’re also not going to just be a theatrical house where we put on plays because we don’t want to be.
“We want to make it viable for people to rent. We want to have these community engagement events. We want to have concerts come through. We want to have dance troupes come and perform, because it’s not just about being a theatrical house. We’re called ‘Goshen Theatre,’ but the goal and hope is that we become an arts hub, that we’re encompassing all aspects of the art, not just performance. There’s so much to being in the arts world than just performance.”
They’re also in discussions about bringing in community workshops with various local artists. Tombari encourages anyone with a specific interest to contact the theatre.
“I’m such a massive supporter of arts education because at the end of the day I don’t want to be someone who didn’t allow a student, or didn’t allow someone to fully grow into what they know and love,” he said. “I don’t think it’s unheard of to say that across the nation, arts funding has gone down for education. Out here, I see in this area, far more engagement in arts education than I have anywhere else I’ve worked and that’s particularly in the schools.”
Tombari acknowledged that the theatre is still figuring out all the ways it can support the community, like the after-school program, but it has no intentions of slowing down any time soon.
“If there are needs that the theatre can be filling for the community write to us, he said. “We go out and we meet with people and we talk to them about what we can do but if people contact us and let us know what they would like us to be doing, especially pertaining to the education side, especially pertaining to the free events and community events, it’s hard for us to then go out and program these things.”
For more information visit www.goshentheatre.com.