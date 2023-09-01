GOSHEN — The Indiana Arts Commission recently awarded Goshen Theater a grant for Arts Organization Support.
It is the first year for the theater to receive funding in the Arts Organization Support category, although it did receive support for project support for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The theater will receive $14,401 in funding for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The grant is made possible in part by the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County, and the Indiana Arts Commission, which receives support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts.
According to a news release from the Goshen Theater, the grant enables leaders to continue to bring arts and educational opportunities to immediate, and surrounding communities.
“The coming year includes theater, music, community events, visual arts, youth educational opportunities and more,” the news release stated. “Thank you to the regional, state, and national representatives and partners who make this funding possible and for your continued support of the arts in Indiana.”
Visit www.goshentheater.org/event for information on upcoming events.