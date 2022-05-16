Join GTDC for our third annual three week Summer Camp!
Who: Students 8-14 years old
When: June 20th - July 8th with our showcase performance on July 9th at 12PM
Where: All classes are held at Goshen Theater.
What: Goshen Theater Drama Club’s Summer Camp is a unique, three-week program focusing on fine arts
learning, fun, and performance. Participants learn about theater, design, storytelling, history, and teamwork.
Classes are held at the newly-renovated, historic Goshen Theater.
Professional instructors and local educators serve as guides for this one-of-a-kind program. The culmination of
the three-week experience is a live performance on the Goshen Theater Stage! Each student’s design work and
group projects will be displayed in a gallery show in the GT lobby.
The Drama Club’s summer camp doesn’t just focus on performers: Students are exposed to every aspect of
theater production, helping to create and design their final show. From program design to costumes and scenic
painting, the Goshen Theater Drama Club’s three-week summer program is for youth, by youth!
Two tracks are available to campers: “Performance” and “Technical Theater.” While every student will
experience both performance-based and technical design lessons, we want them to explore art in the most
exciting– and comfortable–ways for them. Performance track students will be on stage for the showcase, while
Technical Theater students will create designs, running the production from behind the scenes.
How: Tuition is $250 for all three weeks, or $100/week. The registration deadline is June 13th. A $50 deposit is
required at the time of registration to secure your spot. Full Tuition is due June 20th. Scholarships are
available.
Register today at https://goshentheater.com/gtdc/
Contact: Katie Barnes (Goshen Theater, Education Director) GTDC@GoshenTheater.org
Sponsored by Goshen Noon Kiwanis Club