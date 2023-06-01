GOSHEN — Two Goshen teens were sentenced for their part in a shooting death in April 2022.
Leonardo Chavarria and Alejandro Briano, both 16 at the time of the shooting, were sentenced to five years in total in the fatal shooting of Santino Garcia, 27, Goshen, at 7-Eleven, 2220 Elkhart Road April 23, 2022. A jury decision on May 9 found the teens guilty of reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, but a significantly lesser offense than the initial charge of murder.
“I have to be candid,” Elkhart County Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno said to Chavarria ahead of sentencing. “I’m the judge. I’m supposed to have no feelings at all, have nothing but ice in my veins, and yet I have another homicide with two families decimated.”
During Circuit Court proceedings Thursday, the teens, as well as the family of the victim Santino Garcia, met with Christofeno and their attorneys to plead their case following the jury verdict nearly a month ago.
Delmira Ramos, Garcia’s mother, spoke on behalf of her son ahead of both sentencings.
“I just want these boys to be rehabilitated,” Ramos said. “I want them to change. I want them to not believe in those gangs because those gangs aren’t going to bring them nothing good.”
Ramos also claimed, in regards to Chavarria’s sentencing, that she initially wanted to believe him when during the trial, he apologized to the family, but then, after the verdict was reached, she saw his demeanor change as he smirked at her family while leaving the courtroom.
His defense attorney David Franscico admitted that he was relieved that he was not convicted of murder, but of reckless homicide, but added that the jury deliberations went on until 2 a.m. and the trial itself was six days long, and he was tired.
“I know having met with Mr. Chavarria too many times to count leading up to the trial that the remorse was genuine,” Francisco said. “I had talked to him about that very issue. Mr. Chavarria told me that he was seeking counseling for it, that he had been haunted by it regularly, that he had dreams or Mr. Garcia, that he was regretful, remorseful, and every time the topic was brought up in the JDC, as well as the trial, Mr. Chavarria began to cry.”
Ramos also declared that the depiction of her son during the trial of a gang banger and troublemaker was not an accurate one.
“They portrayed him to be somebody that he was not when he died,” Ramos said, recalling that Garcia had recently started listening to Christian preachers and adding that the music video referenced during the trial was several years old.
Chavarria did not offer a statement ahead of sentencing but Briano, speaking for the first time during the court proceedings, briefly commented to the judge that he was sorry.
“This is yet another senseless homicide that I have presided over where I have two families destroyed,” Christofeno said to Briano before his sentencing.
Both Chavarria and Briano were sentenced to a total of five years at the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Chavarria did not indicate for certain whether he intends to appeal, however, the public defender’s office was appointed. Briano, too, appeared to be unsure, and his attorney also indicated interest in the appeal, so he was also appointed a public defender.
SHERMAN WHITENER, Jr.
Another man facing murder charges met with the circuit court Thursday for an initial hearing.
Sherman Whitener Jr., 23, Elkhart, is charged in the July 8, 2021 death of Deontae Harris.
According to a probable cause affidavit, shortly before 9 p.m. on that day, Elkhart City Police were called to Prairie Street and Indiana Street for the sounds of gunfire in the area.
In the 600 block of West Cleveland Avenue, police found a man, Harris, lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Harris was transported to Elkhart General Hospital but died from the injuries.
During an investigation, officers learned that three individuals had been in contact, and Harris had called both of them prior to his arrival.
Police watched surveillance footage provided by a neighbor and discovered a black Chevrolet Impala in the area two minutes prior to the shooting and a man, later identified as Whitener, approaching the Impala to speak to the driver, Tyren Allen. Moments later, a black Ford SUV is seen driving by slowly and slowing down, and Whitener is seen extending his arm toward the Ford.
Whitener runs from the scene, and Allen gets back in the Impala to back out, but then he gets out of the car and slowly approaches a person that is now lying in the street. He appears to pick something up from the person and jogs away, as the Impala, now out of view of the camera, also drives away. Shortly after, Allen returns and appears to check on the person, then walks away again as bystanders begin to fill the area, around the time officers appear in the video.
Later, Allen told officers that when he approached Harris, and he took Harris' keys, cell phone and a gun, and he disposed of the gun and other items. He claimed he did not know the name of the person who had shot Harris and did not identify him by photographic array, despite the fact that Harris’ fiance told police that she knew of both men and all three knew each other.
Allen allegedly told her he was trying to diffuse a situation between Whitener and Harris before Harris was shot.
SAM LONIELLO
A man charged with robbery saw his jury trial rescheduled during circuit court proceedings. Sam Loniello, 33, of Niles, Mich., is charged with a robbery dating back to Dec. 12. The jury trial is rescheduled for Feb. 19, 2024.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 12, Nikki Gibson reported to Goshen police that she’d been treated at Goshen Hospital for an injury to her knee and was having trouble getting a ride home, so she posted on Facebook that she needed help and someone responded. That person, later identified as Sam Loniello, 33, of Niles, Michigan, picked her up in what she believed was a lime-green Toyota Prius, according to court documents.
At that time she didn’t have his real name. On the way home, according to the charging affidavit, the man reportedly pulled into the post office and asked for a sexual act. Gibson refused and he slapped her in the face roughly 15 times, the affidavit reads. Before she exited the car, the driver reportedly took her purse which had two cell phones in it, $300 cash, a Cash App debit card, driver’s license, and medication.
Officers said in the affidavit they had no luck determining a suspect until four days later, when Gibson received a text message from the person on a new number asking if she’d like to meet up, again, for a sexual act. Gibson asked for a photo and confirmed that the person was the same person from the robbery and assault, the affidavit reads. An officer went out to the location agreed upon, Lassus, 1001 W. Pike St., and found the vehicle, with Loniello as the sole occupant, according to the affidavit.
Loniello, however, asserted to police that he’d never asked for sexual favors and that it was she who assaulted him while in the vehicle, claiming he had to pull over due to her scratching him, the affidavit reads. Also, he said in the affidavit that she got out of the car and took his phone and some fake money from the console, reasserting that he did not hit her.
Loniello also claimed, according to the affidavit, that while he’d been in contact with the woman about meeting up at the gas station and that he’d sent photos of himself to her when asked, the messages asking for sex weren’t him, adding that he wasn’t sending the messages through his phone or an app but through 4-Chain.
The affidavit also indicated that during the investigation, Loniello “only seemed interested in talking about this sex trafficking ring that is going on,” and that he told officers he knew specific locations across Michiana where it operated, adding that he was never unfaithful to his wife. Officers also spoke to Loniello’s wife Laura, who did not know of any scratches on him the night of the alleged robbery; that he’d left in the middle of the night but didn’t know where he’d went, and she was not aware of any purses.
Loniello is charged with one count of robbery for the incident. He met with Christofeno in Circuit Court Thursday for a pretrial conference. Attorney Michael Banik, who entered the case Dec. 29, requested discovery. A trial status conference is scheduled for May 25 with a jury trial scheduled for June 19.
KEONDRE HARRIS
One of two Elkhart teens charged with armed robbery had a further proceedings hearing reset to June 15. Defense indicated that a plea bargain is in the works for Keondre Harris, 17, who is charged with a Level 3 felony of armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement from a gas station robbery March 23, 2021.
According to police, he and Elijah Coleman, also 17, used a gun to hold up another teenage victim and steal cash outside the Sunny Side Food Mart along Benham Avenue in Elkhart March 23. The victim had met them at the store, believing it was a meet-up to purchase an iPhone for $700, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.
Coleman allegedly swiped the cash from the victim and took off running. But the victim chased and pushed Coleman to the ground, which caused him to spill the cash, the affidavit reads. The victim stopped to pick up his money and was able to recover about two-thirds of what was stolen off the ground, according to the affidavit.
As police responded, they caught up to the suspects and arrested them following foot pursuits, according to the affidavit. After they were taken into custody, police said about $140 from the stolen loot was found on Harris. Added to what the victim recovered, a few dozen dollars was still missing from the $700 that was initially taken, according to the affidavit.