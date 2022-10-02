GOSHEN — Shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Goshen Police and Fire Department Chaplain Gregg Lanzen reflected on the opening, of the portion in Goshen, of Ride to Remember.
“What a beautiful day for a ride,” he said.
Hundreds of motorcyclists, having begun a cross-county ride in Elkhart and headed for several locations across Elkhart County, converged to stop in Goshen by the early afternoon for the event, which is designed in honor of the police officers, firefighters and members of the military who have given their lives in the course of their duties.
“We’re here to honor some heroes,” Lanzen said during his presentation outside of the Goshen Police Department.
Jeff Schrock, of the Goshen Police/Fire Color Guard, said the event is largely designed in memory of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks in Washington D.C., New York City and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
“We’re here to honor all the police officers, firefighters and military service members from Elkhart County,” Schrock said. “Thanks to all those who participate every year. We couldn’t do it without them.”
Although he was not in attendance, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman prepared a statement which was delivered at the event, which concluded with a recognition of former U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a vehicle crash along with three other people, including two of her own staff members, Aug. 3 near Nappanee.
“You will be missed,” Stutsman said of the late Indiana congresswoman.
Along with the singing of the national anthem, the playing of Amazing Grace on bagpipes and a bugle taps, 392 military members, seven police officers and nine firefighters, all from Elkhart County and who lost their lives in the course of their duties over the decades, were honored by Chaplain Jenny Lanzen.
Finally, at 2:40 p.m., with the assistance of traffic coordination by the Goshen Police Department, hundreds of participants, who had been parked along Fifth Street, proceeded west on Lincoln Ave., continuing the days ride event.