GOSHEN — A Goshen Community Schools employee has been terminated regarding alleged personal misconduct.
"GHS administrators immediately started an investigation and involved the Goshen Police Department," a news release stated. "That employee has been terminated."
Goshen High School parents and staff have been notified of this matter through internal communication. The name of the employee was not released.
“Our first priority is to follow our policies and procedures to ensure that we maintain a safe educational environment for our students and staff," GCS superintendent Dr. Steven Hope said in the release. "When allegations such as these arise, we will immediately begin an internal investigation, which we have done. Going forward, this investigation will be handled by the GPD.”
GHS Principal Cathy DeMeyer also issued a statement.
"The safety of our building requires students, staff and parents working together and sharing information," DeMeyer said. "In this case, protocol was followed."
GPD Public Information Officer Polly Hoover said Friday evening by email that the incident is still in the investigation stages and that no new information was available.