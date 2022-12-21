GOSHEN — Two people were injured and an Elkhart man is in custody following a police pursuit which led to at least two separate crashes in Goshen Wednesday.
At 2:07 p.m. Goshen Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a reckless driver in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East, headed north, according to a GPD news release. The vehicle, a white BMW, was passing cars in the turn lane and running red lights.
“Officers located the BMW and attempted to stop it,” the release stated. “The driver failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit. During the pursuit the driver of the BMW caused two accidents, one of which involved multiple cars and resulted in two injured individuals.”
One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The BMW came to a stop in the 25000 block of C.R. 20.
Donnie Kaomixay, 33, Elkhart, was taken into custody by Goshen Police with the assistance of the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and the Elkhart Police Department.