GOSHEN — Registration is now open for Autumn art classes at the Goshen Painters’ Guild at the Millrace Center. All courses are suitable for a wide range of skills from beginner to advanced.
A watercolor workshop, “Painting Autumn’s Beauty,” will be taught by award-winning, professional Warsaw watercolorist Terry Armstrong, who returns to the Guild at the request of former students.
Armstrong uses a step-by-step approach to teaching, using an image he selects for the group. Long-time students say they learn more every time they enroll in one of his classes, Armstrong said.
The workshop convenes at the guild studio, 222 W. Washington, 2nd floor on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. , Sept. 16, with a one-hour lunch break. The tuition is $108 for nonmembers of the guild, with discounts for members.
Next, on three Wednesday evenings, Sept. 27, Oct. 4 and Oct. 11 from 6-8 p.m., Kathy Stiffney, professional artist and curator at the Painted Finch Gallery in Goshen, will teach a class, “Painting with Paper,”exploring torn paper collage, a trending technique due to the renewed interest in multiple media approaches to painting.
The tuition is $108 total for the 3 sessions, with discounts for members.
Another workshop using mixed media is set for 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Oct. 7, at the guild. “Paint a Lion, Ellen Style” will be led by award-winning Michiana artist and author Ellen Brennemen. Known for her engaging depictions of “spirit” animals and her symbolic, flowing female images, Brenneman markets her work on Etsy and through her new retail space, the Portage Collective, South Bend.
She will show students how to use acrylic inks and collage techniques to create a fanciful portrait of a lion’s head. The tuition is $108, with discounts for members.
More information, supply lists, and payment by credit card or PayPal (TM) can be accessed at the Guild website: goshenpaintersguild.org or by contacting Education Committee member Julienne Barth at 574-596-3991.