Should schools be allowed to cancel classes so teachers can participate in Red for Ed Nov. 19?
Goshen and Concord schools announced they will close Nov. 19 so their teachers can go to Indianapolis to participate in a rally, Red for Ed, demanding higher teacher pay.
• Yes
• No
• No opinion
RESULTS FROM LAST WEEK’S POLL
Is switching time twice a year good for Indiana?
A recent AP/NORC nationwide poll found that 70 percent of Americans prefer not to switch from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time twice a year. What do you prefer for Indiana?
• 16.4% I like the switch in the spring and fall
• 75.0% I don’t like the switch in the spring and fall
• 8.6% It doesn’t matter to me
