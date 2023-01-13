ELKHART — A Goshen man was killed in a Friday single vehicle accident west of Elkhart.
Joshua Reams, 34, died when the 2019 GMC Terrain he was driving was heading southbound on C.R. 101, south of C.R. 108, when it ran off the road and struck a telephone pole and then a tree at approximately 2 p.m., according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release. He died prior to medical personnel arriving on the scene.
Reams was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, the release added, and his vehicle sustained front edge-disability damage.
The crash remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and the Elkhart County Coroner's Office.