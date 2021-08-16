GOSHEN — A new year brings new hope for the Goshen football team as they look to win more than one game in a season for the first time since 2017.
Three-straight one-win seasons has put the RedHawk program in a funk as of late. Coach Kyle Park is motivated to get over that hump and get the program back to its winning ways.
“Anytime you go through a drought in wins, yeah, the mental piece does come,” Park said. “You have to expect to win when you take the field. We’ve really been hit with the injury bug the last couple of years, and then when you tag on a lack of depth, it just makes it that much worse. So, if we can stay healthy, we’ve got some good kids. We’ve got some kids that this is really important to … you’ve got to have kids that want to play for each other, and I think we have that.”
The biggest question mark surrounding Goshen this year is at quarterback. Colin Turner took the majority of the snaps at the position the last two seasons, leaving a void at the top. Two juniors, Quinn Bechtel and Deecon Hill, are both expected to see action at the position.
“We got two guys that have done a nice job, and I would feel very comfortable with either one of them out there … Both of those guys will see reps,” Park said.
Bechtel feels like the quarterback competition between him and Hill has gone well, with both players being ready to take on any challenge presented their way.
“I’m feeling good about it,” Bechtel said. “We both get equal reps. We’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities we’re given. You never know what spot you’re going to be put in, and you just have to take advantage of that.”
Goshen does return some of its top skill position talent from a season ago, specifically at the wide receiver position. Senior Brayden Hinkel had 385 yards receiving and four touchdowns as a junior, and junior Noah Alford was second on the team with 325 yards and two touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. Both should prove to be nice weapons for whoever’s at quarterback for the RedHawks.
“It’s very nice, guys that understand what’s going on,” Park said. “The teaching is always a little easier when you have veterans coming back. Those guys have played a lot of snaps for a couple of years. They’ve done a nice job. They’re picking things up pretty quickly so far this summer and into the fall.”
Park highlighted sophomore Ryan Eldridge, senior Cam Kercher and junior Eric Jasso as guys who will start along the offensive line. He also mentioned guys like juniors Carter Bontrager and Blake Wyman and senior Duncan Green will compete for starting jobs up front as well.
“We feel a lot better than we did last year with the guys up front,” Park said.
On the defensive side, nine of the top 10 leading tacklers from a season ago return for Goshen, with Isaac Sawatzky being the only one lost to graduation. Senior linebacker Roman Schrock totaled 88 tackles a year ago and will be looked to as one of the leaders on that side of the ball.
“I’ve tried to do my best and lead the young guys; show them the ropes so that when I’m gone and the juniors are gone, those freshmen can become leaders for the next generation,” Schrock said.
While there’s a lot of varsity experience on the defensive side, Park knows they have to play better as a whole on that side of the ball if they want to win more than one game this season.
“The experience is key, but we weren’t very successful and we didn’t do a very good job of stopping the run last year,” Park said. “Obviously, we have to get better. Just because they’re a year older doesn’t make them a year better. You’d like to think so, but there’s still a lot of work that we’ve got to put in and get done. But, it’s nice to at least know that the lights aren’t going to scare them.”
Goshen opens up its season Friday at county rival Fairfield. The home opener for the RedHawks is August 27 against South Bend Clay. Northern Lakes Conference contests then start that following week with a home game against defending NLC champion Mishawaka.
GOSHEN FOOTBALL 2021 ROSTER
# NAME GRADE POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT
1 Brayden Hinkel SR WR/DB 5’8” 150
2 Brennan Balentine SO WR/DB 5’10” 150
5 Gabe Janisse FR QB/LB 5’5” 155
6 Quinn Bechtel JR QB/FS 6’0” 170
7 Deecon Hill JR QB/FS 6’4” 170
8 Rayhan Romo JR WR/DB 6’0” 160
9 Payton Bontrager SO QB/LB 5’8” 165
10 Noah Alford JR WR/DB 5’9” 155
11 Carlos Cervantes SO WR/DB 5’8” 150
15 Amiel Romero SR WR/DB 6’0” 155
17 Jace Hershberger SO QB/FS 5’9” 125
19 Cole Hinkel SO WR/DB 5’3” 115
20 Adam Ellison JR RB/LB 5’6” 160
21 Caeden Evans SO RB/LB 5’9” 155
22 Thomas Castillo JR WR/FS 5’9” 130
24 Ruben Lopez JR RB/DB Height/Weight not listed
26 Isaiah Park SR RB/FS 5’8” 145
27 Max Krider JR WR/FS Height/Weight not listed
28 Noah Landeros FR RB/LB 5’6” 172
29 Drew Elliott SO RB/LB 5’10” 175
31 Alex Parga JR RB/LB 5’6” 160
32 Mitch Daniels SR RB/LB 6’0” 175
34 Elijah Valderrama FR RB/LB 5’8” 160
38 Aaron Anglemeyer FR RB/LB 5’11” 170
42 Victorio Miramontes SO RB/LB 5’9” 175
45 Roman Schrock SR OL/LB 6-0 185
48 Grace Kercher SO K 5’5” 193
49 Duncan Green SR OL/DL 6’1” 225
52 Sam Mosness JR OL/LB 6’1” 205
53 Eric Terrones JR OL/DL 6’1” 280
55 Blake Wyman JR OL/DL 6’0” 195
56 Eric Jasso JR OL/DL 5’11” 265
59 Alex Olguin-Castillo SR OL/DL 5’8” 170
60 Marcus Castandea JR OL/DL 5’9” 195
62 David Martinez SO OL/LB 5’8” 180
63 Gustavo Gonzalez SO OL/DL 5’9” 200
64 Scott Miller FR OL/DL 5’11 190
65 Kendall Scott FR OL/DL 5’11” 250
67 Ryan Eldridge SO OL/DL 6’7” 260
68 Carter Bontrager JR OL/DL 5’11” 215
70 Yabi Kurtz JR OL/DL 6’2” 205
71 Frank Davis SO OL/DL 5’7” 220
72 Samuel Vargas SO OL/DL 5’9” 215
74 Cam Kercher SR OL/DL 6’0” 295
75 Matt Cork JR OL/DL 5’9” 265
77 Payton Hall JR OL/DL 6’0” 200
78 Cody Bammerlin FR OL/DL 5’10” 185
82 Adam Whitehead JR WR/DB 6’0” 165
83 Jordan Williams SR TE/LB 6’2” 175
84 Tyler Clark JR WR/DB 5’8” 135
85 Jake Turner JR WR/DB 6’0” 160
87 Alex Fletter JR WR/DB 5’10” 150
88 Jackson Harkenrider FR WR/DB 5’6” 150
Head coach: Kyle Park (18-51 in eighth season)
Assistant coaches: Jody Weldy, Allen Hodge, Erik Wolfe, Brian Thompson, Brent Kulp, Brock Rose, Gregg Zentz, Thomas Heim
Managers: Tori Eldridge, Jenna Roll, Caden Hodge, Sara Stansbury
GOSHEN FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 — at Fairfield, 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 27 — SB Clay, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 3 — Mishawaka, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 10 — at NorthWood, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 17 — Concord, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 24 — Warsaw, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 1 — at Northridge, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 8 — at Plymouth, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 15 — Wawasee, 7:00 p.m.
