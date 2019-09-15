GOSHEN — The Goshen Crimson Marching Band Invitational took place Saturday with 13 bands competing and Goshen giving an exhibition performance.
In open class, the results included:
CLASS A
Carroll High School swept all of the captions — Best Visuals, Best Music and Best Effect — and placed first.
Penn High School placed second and Concord third.
Scott Spradling, director for Concord, said, “It was our first show and I was very pleased with how the students handled their nerves and their high expectations. Our show is evolving and we have a great deal to add. We feel good about where we are and where we’re headed!”
CLASS B
Plymouth High School swept all of the captions and placed first.
In second was Northridge High School, third was Elkhart Central and fourth was New Prairie.
CLASS C
Knox Community High School was awarded Best Effect and first place.
In second place was Jimtown, which won Best Visuals and Best Music.
And Wawasee placed third.
CLASS D
Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School, the only competitor in its class, won all captions and first place.
SCHOLASTIC CLASS
Winning the Scholastic Class was Chesterton High School, which also swept all of the captions.
Coming in second was John Adams High School.
