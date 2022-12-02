GOSHEN — A local couple who has spent over 15 years serving the Goshen community received special honors during the city of Goshen’s tree lighting ceremony at the corner of Washington and Main Streets Friday night.
During First Fridays, Downtown Goshen Inc.’s Gina Leichty and Ben Stutzman were awarded the Good of Goshen award and the Keys to the City for their extensive work on First Fridays through nonprofit Downtown Goshen, Inc., which they started 15 years ago.
“Gina and Ben have been instrumental in our downtown growing to what it is today,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said during the award presentation. “Our downtown is known across the state for the success of not only the small businesses down here but how the community responds to us. There are not too many communities that get to have a festival like this every month and so it’s a big deal.”
In 2016, Stutsman instituted the Good of Goshen award in order to honor Goshen residents who are making a substantial difference in the city.
Of the award, Leichty and Stutzman said while they’re honored to be recognized, it’s really a group effort.
“It’s quite an honor,” Leichty said. “It’s been 15 years of bringing the community together, and Goshen is such a special place where people are always willing to give more than they take, and the only reason that First Fridays is a success is because we have so many people willing to step up and volunteer and give their time. We’re a small part of it, but we want to also credit the hundreds of people that really contribute to make the event a success.”
Her husband and co-worker alongside her at Eyedart Creative Studios, who heads Downtown Goshen Inc., the organizers of First Fridays in Goshen, Ben Stutzman agreed.
“What makes it exciting and rewarding is seeing how many people come out, and support local businesses in Goshen, making Goshen what we want Goshen to be, a place where we want to live,” he said. “Walking downtown from our house, and seeing more and more people as you get to Main Street, it’s so cool.”
For the second year in a row, Heaven Huffman, 10, Goshen, was chosen by the Boys & Girls Club of Goshen to help light the city’s Christmas tree. It’s an experience that she said makes her feel special.
“She definitely helps out there at the club and they thought it would be good for her to be up here and help light the Christmas tree,” said her mom Kayla McGillem, adding that last year, when Huffman also helped light the tree, was the family’s first time experiencing it.
“I must be lucky,” Huffman, a fifth grader at Goshen Intermediate School, said of the experience.
During the lighting, they sang a number of Christmas carols, including “Silver Bells”, “Jingle Bells,” and “Oh, Christmas Tree,” among others.
Goshen native Dave Pottinger had the tree planted to become a permanent part of the holiday season. Liechty remembers the tree planted was only about 15 feet tall, but today, it soars above many downtown buildings at nearly 30 feet tall.
“In fact,” the mayor recalled, “Dave, Faye (Peterson Pottinger) my kids, we all planted this tree here.”
He also passed out hats and scarves to kids throughout the downtown area and during the ceremony.