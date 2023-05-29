GOSHEN — With the throwing of a wreath into the Elkhart River next to Rogers Park, Goshen's Memorial Day events got underway at about 8:45 a.m. Monday.
Retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer James Snowden threw the wreath during the Lincoln Avenue bridge ceremony, which was geared specifically as a tribute to Navy Veterans. The event was coordinated by Goshen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985 and the Goshen Police Department Honor Guard.
"We feel this is a Navy event," said Don Battles, Goshen, a Navy veteran himself who attended. "I feel we should pay tribute to the Navy members and other service members who gave their lives."
Battles' granddaughter, Shannon Detwiler, also attended the event.
"We're out here to pay tribute," she said.
At 9 a.m., the events moved to the Elkhart County Courthouse, where following a U.S. flag raising, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman spoke.
"Memorial Day is about people," said Stutsman, specifically with respect to fallen service members. "They served to protect us."
Stutsman went on the share the story of his grandfather, who served in World War Two.
"My relationship with my grandfather taught me what pride really is," Stutsman told those who gathered for the event.
The Memorial Day Parade then got underway, starting at the Goshen Police Department and proceeding north along Main Street before making it's way to Oakridge Cemetery. In addition to the many who gathered along Main Street, a number of residents of First Street, leading to the cemetery, came out on their front lawns and porches and along the sidewalk to watch.
Following a performance of the National Anthem by the Goshen High School Band, a wreath laying ceremony took place at the cemetery, culminating in a memorial wreath being set up by Parade Marshal SSgt Denny Yoder, U.S. Air Force.
Goshen Mayor-Elect Gina Leichty then spoke to the attendees.
"We pay tribute to their courage," Leichty said. "We honor their memory with respect and gratitude. Noble sacrifice is at the heart of what it means to be an American."
After Leichty spoke, guest speaking SSgt Kenneth Holmes II, who served with the U.S. Army in Iraq, thanked his fellow veterans.
"Everybody's here to remember," Holmes said.