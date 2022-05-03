Greene Road Fire

A fire on Greene Road left a home in dire condition on Monday evening.

 Dani Messick

A fire was reported to Goshen police and fire at 6:50 p.m. The home was located in the 800 block of Greene Road near Goshen Intermediate School.

No additional information is available at this time.

