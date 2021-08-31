GOSHEN – In addition to taking precautions and getting vaccinated for COVID-19, the Goshen community can best support local hospitals right now by utilizing primary and urgent care services when it’s not an emergency, according to a news release from Goshen Health.
“With the recent influx of extremely ill patients and high emergency department volumes, staffing remains challenging,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist in the release.
Emergency departments are intended for when a patient’s health is at serious risk with a life-threatening condition or trauma. For sudden or severe conditions and injuries, go to the emergency room or call 9-1-1.
- Primary care: For when it’s not an emergency, for treatment for common illnesses and chronic conditions, minor allergic reactions, minor injuries or burns and preventive care.
- Urgent care: For immediate medical attention, for treatment for common illnesses, minor injury and fracture care, X-ray services, flu and Tetanus shots and COVID-19 and TB testing.
- Emergency care: For life-threatening conditions and trauma, chest pain, complex fractures, major trauma or head injury, severe bleeding, severe burns or deep wounds and stroke symptoms, slurred speech or facial drooping.
To learn more visit www.GoshenHealth.com.
