ELKHART — Elkhart General Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023 in Elkhart County into the world.
“Sean Daniel Miller made his grand entrance into the world at 12:51 a.m.,” said Heidi Prescott of Beacon Health System in a news release.
Sean is the son of Kaylee Coombs and her fiancé, Andrew Miller. The Elkhart couple decided to honor Andrew’s father, Daniel, who passed away several years ago.
The first baby of the year always proves memorable for the team, said Amber O’Brien, Elkhart General labor and delivery charge nurse.
“New Year’s Day is symbolic of fresh new beginnings,” O’Brien said in the release. “A new baby arriving shortly after midnight is an inspiring way to kick off the new year.”
First-time parents Coombs and Miller look forward to kicking off their new year with their 8-pound-2-ounce, 19 ½ inch bundle of joy.
“Becoming a parent is certainly going to be a very big change,” Coombs said. “But a very welcome one.”
Just under eight hours later, Loki Aeros Hamilton was born at 8:26 p.m. at 7 pounds and 6.5 ounces — the first baby of 2023 born at Goshen Health.
Loki is the son Destiny Gauthier and Isaiah Hamilton.