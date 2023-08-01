GOSHEN — The American Cancer Society presented Fiona Denham, Breast Surgical Oncologist at Goshen Center for Cancer Care, with their Innovation Award.
Denham was honored at the Coaches vs. Cancer Night of the Stars July 31 at Four Winds Casino Hotel in South Bend, a news release stated. The award recognizes an individual who demonstrates an innovative approach to treating or caring for cancer patients and their loved ones.
The nomination came from a patient who wrote: “Dr. Denham is a blessing to the Goshen Center for Cancer Care team. I came to her for a second opinion and she presented all the options to me and my family. Dr. Denham was incredibly honest, but she also wasn’t shy to tell me that the least-invasive options were very effective as well.
"Because she’s a breast surgeon, I went to my first appointment expecting to schedule a surgery. That was not the case, and I am so grateful for that. She is known to support patient autonomy and individualized decision-making. She believes it is of paramount importance to establish a plan that fits each patient’s values and lets them feel empowered in their own care. Her innovative approach to medicine is appreciated by her patients, and I feel she is worthy of being celebrated by her peers and the community!”
Randy Christophel is President and CEO of Goshen Health.
“We appreciate this warm affirmation of Dr. Denham’s exceptional care of her patients,” Christophel said in the release. “We see evidence of her innovation and compassionate care every day. It’s so rewarding when patients take the time to affirm their healthcare providers, and when we can share stories like this one with the community.”
Fiona Denham joined Goshen Center for Cancer Care in 2017. She received her medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. She is a board certified breast surgeon specializing in breast oncology as well as benign diseases of the breast, management of high-risk breast patients, and genetic testing and evaluation. She also leads the breast cancer multidisciplinary care team and the NAPBC program.
Each year, Coaches vs. Cancer and the American Cancer Society host an annual event, as part of their Celebration of Hope events, to honor four local citizens who, in their daily lives, give of themselves through time and effort to fight the battle against cancer.