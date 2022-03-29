GOSHEN — Several local winter guard teams went to the Indiana High School Color Guard state championships over the weekend, but Goshen’s color guard director, Takesha Stoll, believes the impression her team made on the winter guard community was a contributing factor to their success.
“Before we finished, I can see on the video, people are standing up and giving them quite an ovation,” Stoll said. “It brought a lot of tears for everybody because it was such a special moment.”
Placing sixth in preliminary competitions, Goshen’s team went on to place fourth in Class A in the finals.
Stoll went on to explain that the placement meant even more to the team because only two of them had ever competed in varsity guard before.
“The show is called ‘Branching Out’ and the set is a lot of tree stumps, and we create trees with our bodies,” she said. “We’re in a growing season.”
While the show only officially has nine performers, due to injuries, 11 students in total participated in the shows, and all were invited back to participate in the state finals and receive the award.
Kindness isn’t reserved for members of their own team, though.
"I think one of the reasons that crowd responded well is it’s a really kind group of students,” Stoll said. “They see other schools and they’re always congratulating them and wishing them the best. We’re just a culture of kindness.”
The Goshen varsity Winter Guard has been state finalists 13 times. In 2017, they were bronze medalists, and in 2020 they were ranked in the top two before the competitions were shut down due to the pandemic. Last year, they returned with the silver medal.
“So, this year we’re at fourth with a young group,” Stoll said. “I’m super proud. It’s very exciting.”
Performers of the winter guard are the same ones who compete with the marching band. The color guard becomes winter guard and with their new title comes a host of new difficulties for students to navigate.
“You are required to be significantly more detailed in the winter than you are in the fall, because rather than a judge looking at different sections of people, now they are strictly looking at color guard,” Stoll said. “They are looking at how you dance, how you spin, and what you create.”
Stoll said with the increase in difficulty comes an increase in the technical aspects of the guard.
“You’re able to do more that you don’t do outside because of the elements,” she said. “You’re able to do higher tosses and take more risks that you would never take outside because it’s more dangerous. For some people, they love being outside, they love the fall time — but a lot of our people really love winter because it’s more specialized.”
Three other Elkhart County schools also participated in the Indiana High School Color Guard state championships. NorthWood High School competed in the Regional A championships and finished ninth, while Fairfield and Concord competed in Class A alongside Goshen and placed 18th and 12th, respectively. Goshen’s junior varsity guard team also competed, receiving a gold rating at the Indiana High School Color Guard state finals in the festival class, the highest achievement they can receive in the classification.
