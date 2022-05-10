GOSHEN —
At the Goshen Community Schools’ board meeting on Monday evening, Dr. Steven Hope introduced Ms. Sonya Imus as the new principal for Prairie View Elementary School. Ms. Imus will replace Mrs. Donna Wiktorowski, who chose to move to the Intermediate School as an assistant principal.
Sonya Imus is a graduate of Goshen High School and was a highly effective classroom teacher in the Concord School District for 22 years before returning to Goshen Community Schools in August 2019. She attended IUSB for her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and Reading Certification, Ball State University for a master’s degree and Gifted and Talented Certification; and Indiana Wesleyan University for her Principal Licensure: Administration.
Ms. Imus is in her 25th year as an educator. Of her experience with GCS over the last few years, she said, “I have assisted in creating an environment at Prairie View and West Goshen where teachers feel supported, valued, inspired, and successful. I assisted in the development of cultivating self-efficacy within our teachers
and staff. I am committed to working and collaborating with teachers for our students and community.”
Ms. Imus is currently a Master Teacher at West Goshen Elementary. Prior to that, she was the Teacher on Special Assignment (T.O.S.A.) at Prairie View Elementary. At Prairie View, she helped develop the MTSS Behavior Management Plan which resulted in fewer office referrals, implemented daily check-ins and behavioral
plans with students, participated in IEP and parent meetings, met with teachers as the instructional coach, coordinated the Prairie View IREAD Club, conducted teacher evaluations, supervised classified staff, approved employee hours in ExecuTime, and was the School Safety Specialist. In her current position as Master Teacher
at West Goshen, she develops and leads weekly cluster/PLC meetings, meets weekly with teachers to offer instructional support and coaching, conducts teacher evaluations, supports and follows up with teachers based on new learning expectations and goals in professional development, meets regularly with the school
leadership team, analyzes data to see where students’ needs are instructionally, and works in classrooms to support instruction and co-teaching.
According to GCS Superintendent, Dr. Steven Hope, “Ms. Imus is a creative, talented educator who has served Goshen Schools as a T.O.S.A. and a master teacher. She has demonstrated her commitment to student achievement and academic excellence, and she has the skills, knowledge, and attributes necessary to
effectively lead Prairie View Elementary School.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.