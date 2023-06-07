GOSHEN — Kimberly Whitehead sat at a round table with her colleagues at the first Goshen fire department banquet. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman stood at the front of the room and described the person about to win the next award as having worked for the city for more than 20.
Must be Chief Sink, Whitehead thought. So when Stutsman read her name, she was sure she must’ve heard wrong.
“They could have knocked me over with a feather,” Whitehead said.
As she was shooed by her tablemates to go up to the platform, Stutsman handed her a plaque and the key to the city. Whitehead is one of a few people that receive the key to the city each year.
Stutsman, the only person who can give out the key to the city, said the public usually expects the award to go to a fireman or a firewoman, but as the administrative assistant at the fire department, Whitehead is also there every day.
“Without her, the fire department would not function the way it does,” Stutsman said.
For the last 25 years, Whitehead has been at the fire station managing the office. She helps customers, answers the phone, does payables and assists the chiefs and staff with their needs.
Whitehead has been in the medical field since she got out of high school. She took medical assistant classes through Ivy Tech before starting at Greencroft, a retirement community. From there, she went on to Goshen Hospital, working in medical records, the emergency room and admitting.
“The patients really touched me,” Whitehead said. “I grew to love several of them very much, and when they passed, it was very hard. They were all special in their own way, and I really enjoyed being there with them.”
She initially got into the field because of a connection, something that led her to the fire department as well.
Whitehead knew the previous girl who ran the office at the firehouse. She asked the girl about the job, and it seemed like a good fit since, at the time, Whitehead had a 5-year-old and only wanted to work part time. Whitehead got a call from Larry Gill, the fire chief then, offering her the job, and she has been the one on the other side of the phone ever since.
Whitehead has a bubbly personality, letting out giggles as she speaks. She loves to travel and go on walks with her husband and her dog, Gracie. She and her husband have been married for 34 years. He is also in the medical field as a design engineer who makes tools for surgeries.
When Whitehead isn’t working, she enjoys scrapbooking. Though her son is 30 now, she is still catching up on scrapbooks from his childhood and the trips they’ve been on. Family is important to her.
Similarly, Whitehead said the fire department is “one big happy family.” Though she helps the firefighters often, they also have her back. She said sometimes they run errands for her.
Though Whitehead hasn’t been on any runs herself, she is still a part of the process. There are times when she has to calm people down over the phone and figure out who she can send to help them.
She said one of the hardest experiences she has had as the administrative assistant was when a lady ran in saying her baby was not breathing. The firefighters came down right away, but the baby didn’t make it.
“That day was really hard,” Whitehead said. “I think one of the things when we have a hard day like that is everybody's quiet for a while, and not much is said. Then, somebody will tell a joke and break the silence, and then everything goes back to being normal.”
When hard situations like that happen, Whitehead mourns them in her own way. She tries to pray when the department gets calls for people in fires, especially children. She said she tries to get more involved in work to move on, but the pain returns from time to time.
Whitehead is still trying to recover from the loss of assistant chief Bruce Nethercutt. Nethercutt passed away May 2 after battling cancer. A picture of him is hanging in the station. Shakily, Whitehead said the staff is still trying to adjust to him not being around because of the “huge hole” he left.
Nethercutt left a video for the station to be shown at his funeral.
“One of the things that he said was ‘Take care of each other,’ and I think that we all kind of do anyway,” Whitehead said. “But then to have him actually say it made us think a little bit more about our actions and how we interact with people and whether we're putting our best foot forward.”
Stutsman said Whitehead is a calming presence and someone who really cares. Because of all she has done for the department, it felt obvious to him the key to the city was the best way to honor her.
“She is always doing her best to make sure things work out the way they need to,” he said. “It’s great to see somebody with such a great heart working for the city.”
Whitehead is humbled that anyone paid enough attention to her to even consider giving her such an award. She felt like she didn’t deserve the award, that she was just another employee doing her job every day.
“And so I just remember feeling really honored and thinking, ‘Wow, this is really something special because not many people get this honor to begin with,’” she said. “And so I was overwhelmed, surprised and grateful at the same time.”
Twenty-five years later, Whitehead is still content with where she is and what she is doing. She can’t see herself going anywhere else.