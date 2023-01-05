GOSHEN — Goshen College students, faculty and community members will focus on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and explore the theme “Hidden Treasures: Untold Stories,” with Dr. Darryl Heller, director of the IU South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center and assistant professor of women’s and gender studies, during the campus’ annual public celebration events Jan. 14-16, 2023.
Heller is the director of the IU South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center and an assistant professor of women’s and gender studies. Since arriving in South Bend in 2015, he has brought his extensive experience as an organizer and activist to the work of the Civil Rights Heritage Center, transforming it into a vibrant hub of activity in the fight for civil rights and social justice. He also teaches and facilitates discussions on the difficult topics of the history of racism and white supremacy, race construction, and the intersection of race and gender.
After receiving his B.A. in philosophy from the College of Charleston in the early 1980s, Heller spent 20 years working in the fields of human services, community development and political activism. While living in New York City, he earned an M.A. in American studies from Columbia University. He also co-founded the Amistad Institute, a nonprofit organization with the mission to design, develop and implement educational programs for inner-city communities. Heller came to the Midwest to pursue additional studies and earned his Ph.D. in history from the University of Chicago.
Featured events for King Celebration weekend begin at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 with a faculty recital featuring H. Roz Woll and Roy Jennings at Reith Recital Hall. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, and free for all GC students, faculty, and staff. All ticket proceeds of this event will benefit the GC Black Student Union.
On Sunday morning featured speaker, Heller, will speak during College Mennonite’s Sunday morning service at 9:30 a.m. That evening at 7 p.m. the documentary film, Goshen’s History as a Sundown Town: Contemporary Implications will be screened with a panel discussion following, at the Umble Center.
At 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, the college will hold the 2023 King Celebration convocation, featuring Heller. A breakout session will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the church-chapel.
These events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit goshen.edu/mlk.