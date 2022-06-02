GOSHEN — Goshen College’s Performing Arts Series returns for its 25th year during the 2022-23 season with 10 performances featuring new artists and returning favorites to Goshen.
While sharing the common characteristic of virtuosity in their respective fields, these performers comprise an eclectic series representing a variety of genres.
Season ticket package reservations are now available online and in-person. Season ticket packages save 10% off of the full price tickets. Individual concert tickets, if available, will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 2. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.
The series begins Sept. 16, with Cantus.
On Oct. 1, Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band will take the Goshen College stage.
The Scottish Chamber Orchestra will perform Oct. 19 and Aida Cuevas in their 45th Anniversary Nov. 5.
The Swingles – Together for the Holidays program is Dec. 6. An evening with Ira Glass: “Seven Things I’ve Learned” is Jan. 21, and An Evening with Chris Thile is Feb. 4
Kingdom Choir will perform March 5, Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy March 25, and Girl Named Tom is the final performance of the series on May 19.
This year’s regular season ticket package again includes six concerts.
Four core performances are set for each season ticket as The Scottish Chamber Orchestra, An Evening with Ira Glass, Kingdom Choir and Girl Named Tom.
Ticket package holders may then choose two or more additional performances from the remaining choices. Past season ticket holders will receive priority seating if they return their order form before June 10.
Save 10% on each performance by purchasing a season ticket package.
Individual concert tickets, if available, will go on sale Aug. 2.
Purchase tickets packages online by visiting goshen.edu/tickets, by phone at the Goshen College Box Office at 574-535-7566, or in person at the Goshen College Box.