GOSHEN — Judith Huff, NP, has joined the medical oncology team at Goshen Center for Cancer Care. She treats patients with cancer as they go through chemotherapy or biotherapy and helps manage symptoms of treatment.
“Nurse practitioners, like Judy, serve a key role in helping patients and their families navigate their way through a cancer diagnosis,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer. “Their patient-centered approach means patients receive high quality care that fits their personal health concerns and needs.”
Huff received a Master of Science in Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Goshen College.
