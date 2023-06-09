This day is to promote RVing to consumers.
It’s a day to celebrate RVing and companies both from the brand level all the way through the dealerships, camp grounds, can use this to promote their business and celebrate their customers.
Go Rving is rly a unique program in that its an industry-wide marketing campaign,. It gets RVing at a basic awareness level. It’s promoting RVing in general. It’s really important to theElkahrt n northern indiana area.
87% of all RVS in 2022 were produced in Indiana. We now that the vast majority of them were produced in the Elkhart area. (Northern Indiana also )
Alot of it is based around social media but I’ve seen campgrounds promote getting out and booking their campagrounds. Some manjufacturers have tied to to here s anew model we’re introducing in time for Go Rving Day.
This is actually only the second year. It this something that Go rving created for the industry and started last year as a day to rally around. It’s at the beginning of summer to give the industry something to promote and tye to summer.
Last year was experimental. Let’s designate the second saturday in june - after memorial so kick off to summer…
We just thought its rly a month to celebrate getting outdoors and everyone’s rly ready to get outdoors for the summer and it’s rly an opportunity to provide to the industry and those companies.
We did see a lot of action online with people promoting it.
It’s rly a way for the industry to promote RVing.
We did a special thing for dealers this year on pitching their local television. … an LA tv station LMONTY (Cali) did a full four minute section on renting RVs. We actually did a webinar for dealerships…. To provide info on coverage…
WE do knwo that 44 mill americans r planning on RVing this summer. Go Rving and using Go rving day is a way to reach those ppl and direct them to your dealershpi or your campground or your brand or even a rental option to get ppl into the lifestyle. It’s 72 million who are looking to take an RV trip in the next year. There’s a lot of ppl who r RVing and interest is still rly high.
⅓ of leisure travelers say that they would like to buy an RV in the next year. We know that not everyone will, but it’s saying that people want to.
Go RVing has been working for over a decade on expanding the diversity of RVers. It opens us wider markets for th eindustry. Over the past decade go rving has made sure that everyone can see themselves in the ads. When we look at ppl who have bought rvs for the very first tim ein 2022, the median age was 32. These are first time buyers.
The ethnic makeup of those first time RV buyers is very much relfetive of the wider census data. We’re seeing that these first time buyers are a lot younger and a lot more diverse.
It is to promot rving in generally and there are so many diff types of RV and go go rving is there to help you figure out what kind of RV, what kind of adventure do you want to go on. Is it fifth wheels or a travel trailer or a Class A or a Class C? It’s a rly helpful tool to narrow down what would likely be a good RV type for ppl who are interested.