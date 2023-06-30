ATLANTA, Ga. — A Goshen High School student has been selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
Angelina M. Olmedo Quintos has been selected, due to her superior academic achievement, as noted by NSHSS, a news release stated. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and a commitment to their community.
“I’m honored to become a member of NSHSS,” Olemdo Quinto said by email. “I’m glad to know of an organization that recognizes my academic achievements. I’m excited to continue my high school career while being apart of NSHSS with the many opportunities that come with my membership.”
Currently there are more that 1,700,000 NSHSS members in more that 170 countries, the release added. To learn more, visit www.nshss.org.