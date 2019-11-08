NAPPANEE [mdash] Patricia Slabaugh, 87, died Thursday, Nov. 7. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, all at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. Full obituary will be in Tuesday's paper.