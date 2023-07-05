GOSHEN — At the Goshen Community Schools’ June 12 school board meeting, four students were recognized for earning perfect scores on the IREAD-3 assessment, a test which is required for all third graders.
What was not stated at the time was that the four students with perfect scores were second graders.
The second graders, a whole year ahead of the required testing grade window, were Madison Love, Carter Martin, Eleanor “Ellie” Nichols, and Caleb Yoder.
The IDOE gives school districts the option of giving the IREAD-3 assessment to second graders, as long as districts administer the test to all second graders, a news release stated. GCS has chosen to give second graders the assessment, as it allows students to experience the test before the required passing grade and it provides data for teachers to see where students need additional help in order to pass the assessment as third graders.
According to the Indiana Department of Education, “IREAD-3 is an online, timed, multiple-choice only assessment consisting of three separate test segments. The first segment measures foundational reading skills, including phonics and vocabulary. The remaining two segments assess students’ ability to silently read and comprehend nonfiction and literary texts.”
The IREAD-3 is required for all 3rd graders, and students must retest if they do not earn a passing score, unless they get a Good Cause Exemption. Students may be extended a Good Cause Exemption if they are English Language Learners and have not yet had enough time to master the English language, or if they are special education students with exceptions.
Students are given multiple opportunities to pass the assessment as third graders including a summer administration and can continue to take the test as fourth graders if they did not pass as a third grader.
The results from GCS third graders are currently embargoed due to the last summer administration of the assessment and will be released when the scores become available.
"As a district, GCS is proud to say that 34% of second graders passed the assessment, a whole year ahead of expected passing results," the release added. "This means those students will not need to take the assessment as third graders."
To learn more, visit www.in.gov/doe/students/assessment/iread-3.