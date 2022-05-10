GOSHEN — Two Goshen Community Schools board members recently received Exemplary Governance Awards from the Indiana School Boards Association. Board member Allan Kauffman received the ISBA’s EGA, at the Commendable level, and board Vice President Mario Garber received the ISBA’s EGA, at the Distinguished level.
“The Indiana School Boards Association is extremely proud to extend our congratulations to the award winners on this impressive accomplishment,” said ISBA Executive Director Terry Spradlin. “On behalf of ISBA, I commend them for their dedication to the children and school communities they represent and for actively engaging with the association’s programs and services.”
The ISBA’s Exemplary Governance Awards program celebrates school boards and school board members for demonstrating an outstanding commitment to continuous improvement and professional learning through active participation in ISBA or ISBA-recognized trainings, seminars, and conferences.
“It’s rewarding to be recognized with “Commendable” status by the Indiana School Board Association for dedication to public schools and school board education. The “Commendable” level is one rung on a ladder to be climbed on the way to being a better school board member," GCS board member Allan Kauffman said about the EGA recognition. "Even better is that the whole Goshen School Board was recognized as “Commendable,” as all its members are at least at that level.”
Of his service to Goshen Community Schools, Garber said, "I wanted to be on the school board because I thought I could help make a difference for students and teachers, and the community. The best way to do that was to become better informed about the issues that schools face today and bring that knowledge back to our meetings. I appreciate the opportunity to serve and take pride in professional development."
This year’s 179 school board member honorees were formally recognized at ISBA’s Spring Regional Meetings. The recipients included 82 Commendable board members, 48 Advanced board members, 24 Distinguished board members, and 25 Exemplary board members.
In addition to the individual accolades, school boards qualify for awards based on the collective EGA status of their individual members and the completion of certain additional criteria. There are 88 school boards that earned recognition through the EGA program this year. The Goshen Board of School Trustees was recognized by the ISBA’s Exemplary Governance as a Region 2 Commendable School Board.
GCS Board President, Bradd Weddell, added, “It is my pleasure to work with the other members of the GCS school board. Our board members are committed to the students and staff, and we work with the administrative team to make Goshen Schools a great place for both students and staff. One of the ways that we can best support our district is to stay up to date with current legislation and communicate the needs of our district to our Indiana legislators. Our board members also attend Indiana School Boards Association regional and annual conferences, and board members are often present at GCS events. We may have varied reasons behind why we are committed board members, but I am confident that each member is committed to Goshen Schools.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.