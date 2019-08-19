SERVICES TODAY
John G. Wolber, 11:30 a.m., Northside Baptist Church, Elkhart
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Edward J. Frost, 7 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse
Joreen J. Gingerich, 10 a.m., Brenneman Memorial Missionary Church, Goshen
Katherine E. Swartzentruber, 10 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, Shipshewana
SERVICES THURSDAY
Terry K. Garber, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Brooke O. Anderson, 1 p.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange
SERVICES SATURDAY
Wallace G. Strycker, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Bruce C. Bontrager, 6 p.m., Celebration of Life, American Legion, Ligonier
SERVICES SUNDAY
Sandra M. Felder, 5 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.