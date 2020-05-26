Funeral services May 26, 2020 1 hr ago SERVICES SATURDAYShawn M. Varney, 3 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse SERVICES SATURDAY, JUNE 27Samuel L. Moyer, 4 p.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home Owen Mennonite Church Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries FELTS, James Feb 10, 1943 - May 21, 2020 RABER, Joni Aug 16, 1932 - May 24, 2020 VARNEY, Shawn undefined, 1995 - May 13, 2020 DYE, Kathryn Oct 29, 1928 - May 24, 2020 REPLOGLE, Lois Mar 13, 1925 - May 21, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKayakers rescued from log in Elkhart RiverAFTERNOON UPDATE: Local cases of COVID-19 rise over weekendAFTERNOON UPDATE: 59 test positive for coronavirus in Elkhart County; one dead in St. JoeAFTERNOON UPDATE: 2 dead, 44 new cases of coronavirus in Elkhart CountyGoshen's Main Street reopens with parking, stoplight changesPOLICE NEWS: Alcohol or drugs suspected in crash that injured Elkhart manFiberglass parts outside of Smoker Craft factory catch fireBEHIND THE SCENES: Fritz has served Fairfield community for nearly three decadesPOLICE NEWS: Elkhart man faces OWI chargeCOACHING ICONS: Duerksen joins list of NorthWood legends Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.