SERVICES SATURDAY

Mary A. Cripe, 3 p.m., Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, Carrollton, Georgia

Ida M. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Perry Yoder residence, 3940 N. 1150 West, Shipshewana

Jennifer K. Vanest, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Shirley Yoder Mishler Landin, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen; changed to private service only

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Jack D. Forrest, 10:30 a.m., St. John United Methodist Church, Sebring, Fla.

SERVICES WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

Billy D. Green, 7 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, APRIL 25

Jack M. Gibson, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

