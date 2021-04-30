SERVICES TODAY
Charlotte C. Wagley, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Calvin L. Bontrager, 5 p.m., Clinton Christian School gym, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Clare E. Martin, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, MAY 8
Carol J. Epp, 1 p.m., Chapel of the Sermon on the Mount on the Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart
Thomas R. Hamilton, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, Goshen
Rosa E. Stone, 3 p.m., Belmont Mennonite Church, Elkhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.