GOSHEN -- Conditions with the train tracks in Goshen are noticeably worsening and its becoming a problem.
“Goshen has always dealt with trains. It’s something we’ve become used to,” said Goshen mayor Jeremy Stutsman. “We’ve had a train break down in town, or engineer time out in town and have to stop -- we under that happens and it’s been a pain to work with but we understand. What’s become an issue in the last year and moreso in the last two months is they’re parking the trains in our town waiting to get them into the railyard in Elkhart.”
Once upon a time, Norfolk Southern and the city of Goshen had an agreement that a few specific train crossings would always remain open unless a train broke down, but Stutsman said the train company isn’t following that standard anymore.
“Almost all of our crossings on the Northside of town have been blocked for the last four to five days now with only a few hours a day where they’ve been open and somebody can pass through.”
While the train traffic is certainly frustrating for commuters, it becomes dangerous when it creates a conflict for emergency services, City of Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink said they’ve had to adjust their daily running procedures so that any call on Wilden Avenue automatically uses the overpass.
“The station having to take the overpass puts them starting their call at the far end of their district and it will affect timeliness but at least we’re ensuring getting someone across the tracks,” he said. “It’s hard for me to believe that Norfolk Southern is allowed to do all this without any accountability. It’s frustrating.”
A Goshen native since 1981, Sink says he’s never seen the train traffic as bad as it is now.
“[Wednesday morning] coming into work everything from the Meijer crossing through Beaver Lane was closed. I think the Peddlers Village crossing has been closed for over 24 hours.”
Mayor Stutsman said he’s been working toward creating solutions with Norfolk Southern, but so far, his efforts haven’t panned out.
“We fully understand and respect what Norfolk [Southern] and the train system does for the country as far as getting goods around, helping businesses, and getting us what we need,” he said. “We understand the lack of employees right now and the supply chain issues. We don’t want to be a hindrance but we do want to be a partner.”
Stutsman went on to explain that the city has presented several solutions including installing relay equipment that would notify the city when the gates are down in order to create a real-time website for public safety agencies to use to route around downed crossings. Stutsman said Norfolk Southern told the city they would not allow access to their boxes although INDOT already has the access. They’d also found another company that would allow the same information without the use of the train company’s equipment, but it would require small poles to be installed on railroad property and the city is awaiting a response from Norfolk Southern as to whether they will allow that instead. The alternative system is roughly double the cost.
“Never once have I asked Norfolk [Southern] to pay for anything. We’ve thrown out ideas and said, ‘We are going to cover it but we need your permission,’” he said. “We would love it, if they have to park here, give us some crossings they will never block, and if they have to, split the trains. I understand that causes the need for double the staff.”
He continued, “We are realistic about their issues, but everybody in the United States right now is dealing with supply chain issues, everybody is dealing with not having enough employees and we all have to work together to figure out how we are going to make it work.”
Norfolk Southern Elkhart Yard is the second-largest railyard in the country, and as a result of that, the county sees upwards of 100 trains pass through daily, and now, with trains stopping in Goshen waiting to get to Elkhart yard for several hours to 12 hours at a time. Stutsman says he recognizes the reality of what having a station in Goshen’s nearest neighboring city means, but the safety of the city has to be prioritized.
Reports are coming in from neighborhoods near railroad tracks, explaining that people are speeding through neighborhoods to beat or get around trains.
“That is so very dangerous and we don’t want that happening,” he said. “There’s a multitude of issues that keep arising with having our crossings blocked this often.”
In a press release issued by the city on Tuesday, Stutsman said the city is attempting to consensus around changes that need to happen to make the situation safer for EMS and citizens.
“We want to be a partner,” he said. “We recognize the issues that Norfolk [Southern] has with staffing and moving goods and we want to be a partner, but we do need to have a seat at the table to be able to work with them for a solution. We’re looking at being able to give our community better information so that we can all plan and work with the railroad, but we can’t do that without their support.”
Norfolk Southern also offered comment about the train traffic situation.
“We never want to inconvenience a community with a blocked crossing, and our goal is to keep our trains moving to deliver goods for our customers – but sometimes trains do have to stop. Reasons can include congestion in a railyard, traffic ahead on the track, maintenance issues, or crews that have reached the maximum federally allowed working hours,” said Norfolk Southern Media Relations Manager Connor Spielmaker. “We are in constant communication with leaders in Goshen, and continue to seek long-term solutions to alleviate blocked crossings. We are working hard to keep our trains moving efficiently and minimize these types of impacts as much as possible.”
In the city’s press release, which was also published to social media outlets, Stutsman requests that citizens share their complaints, which have been pouring into city officials, with both Norfolk Southern and the Federal Rail Administration. Each crossing has a blue sign with a crossing identification number, and the number 1-800-946-4744 for Norfolk Southern. Alternatively, drivers can report blocked crossings and complaints to the Federal Rail Administration at https://www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings.
