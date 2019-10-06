GOSHEN — Colin Turner had his best game of the season as the field general for the Goshen RedHawks in a 28-10 loss to the Northridge Raiders last Friday night.
The 5-foot-11, 184-pound junior quarterback set season highs with 46 pass attempts, 23 completions and 253 passing yards.
His previous highs were 37 attempts in the Warsaw contest, 13 completions against both Fairfield and Elkhart Central and 142 yards in the Warsaw game.
His favorite target was junior wideout Andrew Pletcher with six receptions for 85 yards. Senior Ben Wengerd had three for 49, junior Liam Deegan three for 41 and senior Wesley VanHooser four for 31.
GOSHEN DEFENSE
Deegan had eight tackles to lead the RedHawks’ defense, senior Bryant Grewe six tackles and two assists, junior Isaac Sawatzky five and nine, sophomore Duncan Green five and three, VanHooser five and two, senior James Troyer three and six and senior Zach Swallow three and one. Also, senior Kaleb Kilmer chipped in with two and three, senior Jose Rosales two and two, senior Mason Schrock two tackles, sophomore Roman Schrock one and three, senior Tyler Chalk one and one, Wengerd one tackle and senor Alex Ubaldo one assist.
Chalk, Kilmer and Rosales recorded tackles for losses and Kilmer had a sack. Grewe had an interception and Sawatzky a fumble recovery.
LACEY’S NIGHT
The Northridge Raiders wracked up 382 rushing yards out of its 509 yards of total offense in the Goshen contest.
Senior running back Caid Lacey rambled for 284 yards on 16 carries (17.8 yards per carry). He scored three touchdowns on runs of 1 yard at 7:43 of the opening quarter, 74 at 2:51 of the third and 80 at 4:19 of the fourth.
NORTHWOOD
NorthWood coach Nate Andrews saw burners in the backfield, out wide and on special teams for Elkhart Memorial in Friday’s 47-34 Northern Lakes Conference football victory.
The Crimson Chargers got its yards in chunks thanks an ability to out-run defenders.
“Their speed is phenomenal,” said Andrews. “We knew that coming in. We had to try to control it and corral it the best we could. At times, we did. Too many times, we did not.
“Kickoff coverage has got to get better. We didn’t want to kick it deep. Then we got greedy when we put it in the end zone three of four times.
“Doggone it,. We’ve got to do a better job with leverage and understanding our lanes and fits.”
Memorial’s four touchdowns came on a 79-yard kickoff return by Lashawn Widener, 69-yard run by Derrick Woods, 99-yard kickoff return by Tyren Mason and 86-yard run by Ivan Souen.
The Panthers wound up with 393 ground yards, but got many of its 197 air yards by going over the top early in the contest.
“I felt like (Memorial) was committing 11 in the box to be honest with you,” said Andrews.
HIGH AVERAGE
The West Noble Chargers had three running backs with four-or-more carries in double digits in yards per carry in the team’s 54-12 win over the Lakeland Lakers.
Junior Gustavo Taylor gained 151 yards on just four rushes (37.8 yards per attempt), senior Brandon Pruitt 104 on eight (13.0) and classmate Josh Gross 67 on six (11.2).
Pruitt had a 67-yard touchdown run at 1:07 of the second period and Taylor an 87-yarder at 7:48 of the fourth.
Senior quarterback Kyle Mawhorter completed 3-of-4 passes for 68 yards and three TDs. He hooked up with junior Rocky Slone on a 31-yard scoring pass at 2:21 of the second, with senior Eion Fuleki on an 8-yarder at 2:07 of the second and with Slone on a 13-yarder at 6:05 of the third.
COACHING MILESTONE
Mike Campbell of the Jimtown Jimmies recorded the 100th win of his coaching career in a 42-13 win over South Bend Riley.
Campbell is in his 12th season as the head coach for the Jimmies after taking over for the legendary Bill Sharpe for the 2008 season.
Jimtown is 3-4 so far this season. Campbell’s career record is 100-43. The Jimmies went 11-3 in 2008, followed by 12-2 in 2009, 9-3 in 2010, 10-3 in 2011, 11-1 in 2012, 10-3 in 2013, 9-3 in 2014, 7-4 in 2015, 7-5 in 2016, 6-6 in 2017 and 5-5 in 2018.
Campbell had guided the Jimmies to sectional titles in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2014 and regional crowns in 2008 and 2009.
