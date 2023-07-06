MILFORD — The Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., is hosting a number of summer programs.
Free lunches are available from noon until 12:30 p.m the week of July 17, with the he last day for lunch will be July 26.
"We are in the last week of the Summer Reading Program," a library news release stated. "The theme of the week is 'Self Esteem Adventures.' Our last Family Story Time is on Friday, July 21 at 10:30 a.m."
The guest story teller is library clerk Janette Stackhouse, who will share several books about having good self esteem. Families who stay for the whole program will earn a copy of "You Are a Story" by Bob Racza.
The Grand Finale Pizza-O-Rama starts at noon. Bring a drink and something comfortable to sit on.
"We will have cheese and pepperoni pizza for everyone reading at least five hours this summer," the release added. "But wait, we aren’t done yet! At 1 p.m. Mark’s Ark will be here with several of his animal friends. Children will be able to see the animals up close and to touch some of them. The last day to turn in reading minutes is July 22 by 2 p.m. At the end of June we had 130 children and 37 teens registered in the Summer Reading Program."
Local author, Dani R-G, was the special guest storyteller June 30. Her book, "Please," is available to check out.
To learn more, visit www.milford.lib.in.us.