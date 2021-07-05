TOPEKA — Festive energy filled the air in downtown Topeka Monday morning as residents and visitors alike gathered to take part in the town’s annual Fourth of July celebration.
The festivities got started bright and early with a pancake and sausage breakfast at the Topeka Fire Station at 7 a.m., followed immediately at 8 a.m. with a road race and fun walk, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and 3-point shootout in the town’s East Park.
Then, at 10 a.m., spectators converged on South Babcock Street to witness the always-popular Garden Tractor Pull event.
“Our club is the Elkhart County Garden Tractor Pullers Association, and they are doing a tractor pull here today. So, we have several classes, and lots of tractors today,” said Angie Bradley, a Nappanee resident who was helping to keep score during the event. “These tractors are more built for torque, so what they do is they hook up to a sled that’s down at the end of the track, and whoever can get the farthest distance wins.”
Given that the town’s 2020 event had to be canceled due to COVID-19, organizers this year decided to go with a more relaxed slate of activities as a way to help ease the community back into the annual tradition. As such, previously featured activities such as pony pulls and watermelon eating contests were lacking from this year’s agenda.
Even so, Topeka Chamber of Commerce president Stacey Massey said she couldn’t be more thrilled with the return of the annual Fourth of July celebration, which still featured big draws such as the annual downtown parade and evening fireworks display.
“I’m really excited,” Massey said of the event. “I think the community really needs this uplift after all the craziness of last year. It’s just a great community event. And who knows, you might get to see someone you haven’t seen for literally over a year.”
Ronda Mills, a Goshen resident whose daughter was helping out with the Garden Tractor Pull event, offered a similar sentiment when expressing her glee at the return of the town’s Fourth of July festivities.
“Fourth of July is a big deal in Topeka,” Mills said with a laugh. “So, we really enjoy coming out for it. It makes for a fun day, and just a good community event. We’ve come for the last three years I believe, though not last year of course. So, we’re just very happy things are starting to open up again.”
Bradley was quick to agree.
“It’s just really great,” she said of the event’s return. “I’m super excited that things finally seem to be getting back to normal.”
