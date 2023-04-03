Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio... Michigan...Indiana... Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Defiance, Fulton OH and Williams Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Branch, Elkhart and St. Joseph MI Counties. .River rises will continue this week due to recent heavy rainfall and additional rainfall through Wednesday. Minor flooding is expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, APRIL 11... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. * WHEN...Until Tuesday, April 11. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding of apartments near the river along Mechanic Street, the River Glen Condos on east Michigan Ave, and basements of several homes along River Drive can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 6.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 7.7 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&