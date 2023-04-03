MIDDLEBURY — Long-time Middlebury resident Steve George was been named the recipient of the Crystal Valley Exchange Club 2023 Book of Golden Deeds Award.
George will be honored at the Book of Golden Deeds Awards Banquet at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at the Essenhaus Inn & Conference Center, 240 U.S. 20, Middlebury.
The award recognizes outstanding service and contributions to the local community.
George's contributions include being a member of the Crystal Valley Exchange Club since 1980 and serving as a former President, Vice President and board member of the club; helping start Middlebury's baseball and T-ball program, assisting in set-up for the Middlebury Summer Festival, assisting the Middlebury Tree Board with trimming and clean up, 29 years as 4-H Beef Club Leader, Elkhart County 4-H Fair board member for five years, among many other things.
Following his retirement from his 38 year tenure with Middlebury Community Schools having served as an educator, athletic director, coach, and driver's education teacher, George also helped the school with the football and boys basketball scoreboard, and announced girls basketball and track. He is also currently a substitute bus driver, especially for athletic events.
The community is invited to celebrate the presentation of awards with George and his wife of 36 years Jeannine, along with family and friends.
Tickets are available from any Crystal Valley Exchange Club member, at Northridge High School Athletic Office, Varns & Hoover, or First State Bank in Middlebury. Advanced purchase of tickets is required.