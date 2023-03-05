GOSHEN — According to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, water levels on the Elkhart River in Goshen have reached a “double crest,” meaning they have gone down but are expected to rise again.
“It will probably go just a few inches below how high it went early Wednesday,” NWS Meteorologist Patrick Murphy said Sunday.
In Elkhart, the St. Joseph River at Island Studebaker and American Parks is expected to rise about another foot, Murphy said, before cresting Tuesday.
“Those levels should be gong down by the end of the week, however we’re looking at more precipitation Thursday night into Friday,” Murphy said, adding that the late week weather system is expected to be primarily a rain event, with a possible rain/snow mix.
Murphy said that later in the week there is a chance that already saturated ground will lead to water runoff, and therefore renewed water level rises into next week.
“This is not going to go away any time soon,” he added.
